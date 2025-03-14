Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out at a ticket counter at Baramunda Bus Stand in Bhubaneswar on Friday morning as a battery exploded.

According to reports, the fire erupted at a counter handling ticket bookings for Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, and Vijayawada. The explosion damaged computers and other equipment at the counter.

“There was a battery inside the ticket counter that exploded, leading to the fire. Although we managed to douse the flames quickly, the blast damaged our computers,” a staff member said.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Upon receiving information, Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot and ensured the situation was under control.