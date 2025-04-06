Jharsuguda: Fire broke out early Sunday morning at the Union Bank on Sarabahal Road in Odisha's Jharsuguda district, causing damage to important documents.

According to reports, residents noticed smoke coming out of the bank building in the morning and immediately informed the Fire Services department. A fire tender reached the spot while firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control before it could spread further.

Preliminary reports suggest that the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit. Sources said the air conditioner inside the bank was left running after closing hours on Saturday, and the power supply was not turned off.

Although the building did not suffer any major structural damage, several office files and crucial documents were damaged. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported as the bank was closed when the incident occurred.

Bank authorities have started assessing the extent of the damage, especially the loss of records. A detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the fire.