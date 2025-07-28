Bhubaneswar: A fire broke out in a residential building at Satya Vihar in Bhubaneswar today, triggering panic among the tenants.

According to reports, the fire erupted in a three-storey building where multiple families were staying on rent. Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire was caused due to an electrical short circuit.

Fire Services personnel from Mancheswar rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames before it could spread further. No casualties have been reported so far.

The incident has raised concerns over fire safety in densely populated residential areas of the city. An official inquiry is underway to assess the damage and confirm the exact cause of the fire.

