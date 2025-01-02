Balasore: A fire broke out in Ishaan village under Simulia police limits in Odisha's Balasore district late last night, leading to the destruction of property worth lakhs of rupees. The blaze reportedly started from an incense stick burning in a cattle shed.

The fire engulfed the house of one Dhiren Mallik of the village. Residing in an isolated area surrounded by fields, Dhiren was unable to control the fire on his own. Upon hearing his calls for help, villagers rushed to the spot and began rescue efforts.

Fire Services personnel arrived shortly after being informed and managed to bring the fire under control. However, the blaze had already destroyed 10 quintals of paddy and other valuables, resulting in significant financial loss to the family.