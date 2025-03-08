Bhubaneswar: A major fire engulfed a mixture factory located near SBI at Saheed Nagar in Bhubaneswar this morning. The fire has been brought under control, informed fire services official.

According to report, the fire broke out at the mixture factory at around 5.30 am on Saturday.

The fire reportedly spread from oil stored in a hot pan.

On receiving information, the fire brigade personnel rushed to the site and doused the flames.

The fire was put under control before being spread to other shops at the locality. However, the ingredients used in preparation of mixture, were burnt to ashes, said Assistant Fire Officer Manoranjan Rout.