Bhubaneswar: A major fire broke out at a mattress factory near Mancheswar Railway Station in Bhubaneswar late last night, destroying large quantities of raw materials and causing losses worth several lakhs of rupees. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

According to reports, the fire rapidly spread through the factory, engulfing flammable materials like foam, plastic, cotton, and cloth stored inside. The intensity of the blaze was such that it took firefighting teams several hours to bring it under control.

Multiple fire tenders were pressed into service after receiving the alert, and firefighters managed to douse the flames following a strenuous operation.

Preliminary assessments indicate significant financial damage, though the exact extent is yet to be officially confirmed. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

Authorities are also checking whether fire safety norms were followed at the unit.