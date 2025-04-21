Cuttack: Among the various aspects needed close attention for the safety of an educational institution, the fire safety remains one of the most critical. Starting from staff to students of the institution, it is essential for everyone to be well-informed and trained on how to avoid potential fire hazards. In this context, a fire safety training and mock drill was conducted on the premises of the Sri Sri University to mark the observance of the Fire Safety Week.

The mock drill was organised with active support of the Odisha Fire Services, Cuttack. The training session also focused on measures to minimise electrical wastage, thereby helping prevent both financial losses and threats to life.

Led by Station Fire Officer Priyaranjan Lenka from the Bidanasi Fire Station, Cuttack, the fire safety team comprising firemen Ananta Charan Das, Shrinibas Sahu, Sushanta Kumar Prusti, and Ashok Mohanty demonstrated various techniques and best practices to tackle fire emergencies effectively.

Representing the Sri Sri University, Subedar Yadav (Security Officer), Bharatbandhu Sadangi (Assistant Security Officer), Sonali Bihari (Director, Human Resource Development), and senior executive Jatindra Kumar Panda from the concerned department were present on the occasion.

Nearly 200 participants underwent training during the session, making the programme a successful and impactful initiative.