Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha on June 20 to attend a grand public event marking the first anniversary of the BJP-led state government. The mega celebration will be held at the Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.

The event, initially planned for June 12 to coincide with the BJP government completing one year in office under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, was rescheduled after the Prime Minister's Office confirmed Modi’s availability for June 20.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the high-profile event, the Odisha government will deploy 60 Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers.

During his recent visit to New Delhi, Chief Minister Majhi had extended formal invitations to the PM, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and BJP National President JP Nadda, along with other Union ministers and top party functionaries.