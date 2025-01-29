Bhadrak: The Dhamra Airstrip in Odisha's Bhadrak district witnessed the landing of the first flight on Tuesday, marking a significant step towards air connectivity in the region. The airstrip is located at Balimunda under the Basudevpur block of the district.

As per reports, a seven-seater aircraft from Ahmedabad landed at the airstrip at 10:20 AM. The first passenger to step out was Adani Group’s Mahendra Mehta. Officials of the Dhamara Port welcomed him with a bouquet.

Following the landing, the company officials held discussions with the airstrip authorities regarding various aspects of the facility. After about 30 minutes, the aircraft took off for its destination.

Notably, the Adani Group received approval to develop the airport in 2017, considering the increasing industrial interest in Dhamara and other areas of the district. While the plan includes a 3.5-kilometre runway, 1,200 meters have been completed so far, allowing for the landing of small aircraft.

The Odisha government has allocated 272 acres out of the required 500 acres of land for the airport. Once completed, the facility is expected to boost industrialization and economic growth in the region.