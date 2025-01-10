Bhubaneswar: Ollywood's first found footage film 'Baida' was today released in theatres, marking a significant day for the Odia film industry.

Produced by Mayur Mahapatra and directed by Siddhant Swaroop and Mayur Mahapatra, 'Baida' is all set to enthral movie-goers with a story packed with suspense and thrill.

The first Odia found footage movie is also expected to give the audience a first-of-its-kind experience in Ollywood, thanks to the unique style of filmmaking. It was shot in Bhubaneswar and a remote area in Keonjhar, including a forest.

The story of 'Baida' comprises the journey of three documentary filmmakers to a mysterious place named 'Jantupur', where a series of shocking events unfold after they meet a doctor.

Worth mentioning, found footage is a storytelling technique used in movies where the narrative is presented as if it consists of discovered recordings. These recordings are often portrayed as having been captured by characters within the story, using devices like handheld cameras or mobile phones. The style creates a sense of realism as viewers experience the story through the eyes of the characters.

Actors Rajesh Mohanty, Shubhangi Harichandan, Sai Sresth Das, and Sidharth Ray have played the major characters in the film. The screenplay of the movie has been written by noted writer Sulagna Mohanty and the two directors.

The film is being screened at several multiplexes in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

"The presentation style of the story of the film is definitely unique. Viewers will understand the justification for naming the movie 'Baida' after watching the film. The genre of the movie is majorly suspense-thriller while the story is original. We are excited to present the first Odia found footage movie and looking forward to a great response from the audience," said Siddhant Swaroop.

"This movie is unique as it is the first film made in found footage format in Odisha. We adopted a non-conventional style of filmmaking for 'Baida'. Keeping the suspense factor intact throughout the film, we have also focused on the issue of healthcare services in rural areas. We are expecting a good response from the viewers towards the film. We also seek their support towards indie films like 'Baida'," said Mayur Mahapatra.

Earning accolades before its theatrical release, 'Baida' won five awards at the Indian International Film Festival, Kolkata in 2024 in the categories of Best Film, Best Thriller Film, Best Actress (Shubhangi Harichandan), Best Story, and Best Filmmaker.