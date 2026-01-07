Bhubaneswar: The first phase of the population census in Odisha will begin from April, while the second phase is scheduled to start from February 2027. This was informed by Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, Director of Census Operations in Odisha.

Two-Phase Census Plan

During the first phase, authorities will carry out the house census, which includes marking houses and collecting details about the household assets. The second phase, starting in February 2027, will involve a door-to-door population census to record individual demographic details.

Large Workforce to Be Deployed

Nearly one lakh census enumerators will be appointed across the state for the exercise. As per the plan, one enumerator will be responsible for around 200 households, while one supervisor will oversee the work of six enumerators. Each enumerator will receive a financial incentive of ₹25,000 for their services.

Preparations and Training

Preparations for the census have been ongoing for the past six months. Pre-test surveys have already been completed in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Boundaries of newly declared NACs and municipalities have also been finalised. Over the next three months, census officials will undergo structured training to ensure smooth implementation.

Coordination and Monitoring

Ahead of the census, the Development Commissioner held discussions with all district collectors. A state-level Census Coordination Committee meeting was also held at Lok Seva Bhawan under the chairmanship of the Development Commissioner, attended by the Census Director and other senior officials. The entire process will be closely monitored at a high level to ensure accuracy.

Digital and Self-Enumeration Options

The census will largely be conducted online, with around 90 per cent of data collection expected through digital mode. Citizens who wish to provide their information themselves can do so by registering on the official website using an OTP-based mobile verification system. Each mobile number can be used only once, and features like screenshots from the app will be disabled to maintain data security.