Bhubaneswar: The first phase of the renovated Bhubaneswar Railway Station is set to be inaugurated in October 2025, according to plans outlined by the Ministry of Railways. Construction work on both the east and west sides of the station is progressing rapidly, with significant milestones already achieved.

The east side building (towards Cuttack Road), designed as a G+3 structure, has been fully completed. On the west side (Master Canteen area), the first phase of the G+11 building has also reached completion, with four floors already constructed as planned. Interior work on the building is now being carried out at a fast pace. The entire redevelopment project is estimated to cost ₹398 crore.

Designed to match international standards, the station will offer airport-like facilities. A 108-meter-long air concourse is being constructed above the platforms, connecting the east and west sides. Work on the concourse roof has already started. The concourse will accommodate over 1,000 passengers and will include lounges and seating areas.

There will be two separate entry and exit gates on both sides of the station. After completion, the station is expected to handle the daily movement of up to 1 lakh passengers. At present, arrangements are being made for around 77,000 daily commuters.

Foot overbridges connecting different parts of the station will be wider, allowing passengers to move safely and smoothly across platforms. The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has approved the construction of an elevated drive-in and entry-exit road near the Master Canteen side. Work on the elevated access roads has already begun on the land allotted by the BDA.

The redevelopment is being coordinated with the BDA and East Coast Railway, with plans to include commercial zones and parking spaces within the station premises. Commercial developments will be undertaken based on consultations between the BDA and the railways, utilizing the land provided for this purpose.

Key features of the revamped station include modern buildings with world-class infrastructure, a passenger terminal designed like an airport, an air concourse connecting all platforms, 34 lifts, 20 escalators, a baggage screening area, information kiosks, a food plaza, waiting lounges, and other amenities.

Additional facilities will include 21 rooms, 150 dormitory beds, food courts, paid lounges, children’s play areas, ATMs, elevated roads at entry and exit points, stalls for various goods, airport-style display boards, and accessible infrastructure for differently-abled passengers. Security will be enhanced with CCTV surveillance, luggage scanners, access control systems, and electric vehicle charging stations in the parking area.

According to East Coast Railway, the second phase of the project will add seven more floors to the west-side building, completing the full vision of the new Bhubaneswar Railway Station.