Bhubaneswar: Fish production in Odisha’s Chilika lake went down by around 1,200 tonnes in 2024-25 in comparison to the figure in 2023-24.

This was revealed by Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik in the Odisha Assembly today.

The Minister made this revelation while replying to a query of Jatni MLA Bibhuti Bhusan Balabantaray in the House.

According to the Minister, Chilika lake recorded fish production of 20,947.42 tonnes in 2023-24. The fishermen caught altogether 14, 413.12 tonnes of fish, 6,109.59 tonnes of shrimps and 424.71 tonnes of crabs from the brackish-water lake in 2023-24.

However, the lagoon recorded 19,754.30 tonnes of fish production in 2024-25. The figure includes 13,344.25 tonnes of fish, 5,970.58 tonnes of shrimps and 439.47 tonnes of crabs, said the Minister.

Measures in place to raise fish output

The Minister further revealed that the state government has introduced various measures to improve fish production in Chilika.

The Chilika Development Authority (CDA) has initiated several steps including dredging of Chilika mouth, testing of water and soil, awareness against dumping of garbage, construction of jetties and measures to preserve biodiversity of the lagoon, said the Minister.

The government is providing new fishing nets, boats and other equipment to the fishermen of Chilika under the Mukhyamantri Maschyajibi Kalyan Yojana (MMKY), added the Minister.

“Fishing activities in Chilika are being regulated through the Odisha Marine Fishing Regulation Act-1981. Under the Act, registration of boats and annual renewal of licences have been made mandatory for fishermen operating in the lagoon,” said the Minister.

Govt restricts use of ‘zero net’ in Chilika

The fishermen have been strictly restricted from fishing through ‘zero net’. Besides, they have been asked to use fishing nets made of 10 millimetre or above threads, he added.

As per the data submitted by the Minister in the Assembly, as many as 34 fish landing centres have been set up in Chilika, spread across PurI, Khurda and Ganjam districts.

“At present, the authorities are undertaking development work at two fish landing centres in the lake. The initiative will facilitate safe anchoring of fishing boats and efficient handing of fish caught by the fishermen,” said the Minister.