Bhubaneswar: The Indian Coast Guard has foiled an attempt to smuggle out betel nuts from India through the sea.

The Coast Guard ship 'Varad' intercepted a fishing boat during a routine surveillance in the Bay of Bengal yesterday morning.

The fishing boat was found carrying 450 bags of betel nuts, each weighing around 50 to 60 kg. The market value of the betel nuts is estimated to be around Rs 1 crore.

The fishing boat, IFB Maa Basanti (Regd. No. IND-WB-DS-MM-10023) registered at Kakdwip fishing harbor in West Bengal, was carrying the betel nuts without any valid documents, said the Indian Coast Guard today.

All 14 crew members of the fishing boat were not in possession of any valid bio-metric cards. No fishing gear or any fish catch was found onboard despite operating for five days at sea. The crew, all Indians, along with the fishing boat was taken into custody and escorted to Paradip port in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha for further investigation and initiation of legal proceedings by the appropriate authorities.

“This successful apprehension through constant vigil and alertness at sea underscores the Maritime law Enforcement effort and steadfast commitment in safeguarding our nation’s maritime interests,” said the Indian Coast Guard.