Bhubaneswar: The Sports and Youth Services Department of the state government and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) will jointly organise ‘The Fit India Carnival–2026’ in Odisha’s Puri district from March 15 to 17.

Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj chaired a review meeting at the regional office of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Kolkata today.

During the meeting, the Minister reviewed the preparations for the upcoming carnival. The programme is being organised under the Fit India Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the objective of promoting a healthy and active lifestyle among citizens.

The three-day event will ensure the participation of youth, women, senior citizens, volunteers from National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS), self-help groups and members of various communities.

Several activities will be organised during the carnival. Morning sessions at the Puri beach will include yoga, pranayama, walkathons, marathons and sporting events such as athletics, football, Zumba, aerobics and volleyball.

Special arrangements such as a Kids’ Zone and Women’s Wellness Zone will be set up for women and children. To promote physical and mental well-being, an AYUSH Wellness Centre and group meditation sessions will also be organised.

Evening programmes will feature cultural and fitness-related events including performances of traditional arts like Gotipua dance and Mallakhamb, a fitness fashion walk, cultural performances and an open mic session on fitness stories.

“For the first time in Odisha, the Fit India Carnival will be organised in Puri under the Fit India Mission. The event will create awareness about healthy lifestyle for maintaining both physical and mental fitness. It will also showcase Odisha’s rich art and cultural heritage through cultural performances,” said the Minister.

According to the Minister, all administrative and logistical arrangements have been put in place for the successful conduct of the carnival. “We hope that people from Puri district as well as all other districts of Odisha would actively participate and make the event a grand success,” he said.

The Minister also held discussions with officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on strengthening sports infrastructure in Odisha. He later inspected the facilities at the SAI regional office and interacted with athletes.

SAI Regional Director (East) Shivanandan Mishra and senior officials were present at the meeting.