Bhubaneswar: With rising cases of diarrhoea reported from multiple districts, the Odisha Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Department has instructed all urban local bodies and district-level officials to immediately implement preventive and response measures.

H&UD Principal Secretary Usha Padhee emphasised the need for heightened vigilance and real-time monitoring to ensure the sanitization and safety of drinking water sources. She also called for focused efforts in vulnerable urban areas.

Public health Director Dr. Nilakantha Mishra informed a total of 1,771 people have been admitted to hospitals in Jajpur district so far. Of these, 1,508 patients have recovered and been discharged, while 258 are currently undergoing treatment.

Dr. Mishra confirmed five diarrhoea-related deaths in the State. Investigations are ongoing into five additional suspected deaths linked to the outbreak.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling reviewed the situation in Jajpur and the Anandpur sub-division of Keonjhar district. In a meeting with Health Department officials and members of a Central team, the Minister instructed field officers to carry out door-to-door visits to identify diarrhoea patients at the earliest stage. He also directed that medicines and ORS packets be distributed promptly to affected households.

District administrations have been advised to ramp up public awareness through outreach programs and social media initiatives.