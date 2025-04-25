Jharsuguda: A local court in Odisha's Jharsuguda district today sentenced five people to life imprisonment in connection with the death of a college girl during a bizarre ritual in 2017.

The incident took place on March 2, 2017, in Bijapali village under Rengali police limits. The victim, a college student named Sanjukta Jayapuria, was unwell when the accused allegedly performed a superstitious ritual on her. She died on the spot during the act.

The case had triggered statewide outrage at the time, prompting a probe by the Crime Branch. During the investigation, police arrested two women who performed the ritual, along with their three accomplices. The victim’s parents were also arrested in the case.

After trial and examination of evidence, the Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) Court in Jharsuguda convicted five persons—Saudamini Jayapuria (22), Santosini Jayapuria (23), Patramaal Naveen Bhoi (22), Sahadev Jayapuria (19), and Akshay Jayapuria (19)—and awarded them life imprisonment.

The court acquitted the deceased girl’s parents due to lack of evidence against them.