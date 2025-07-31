Bhubaneswar: In a minor bureaucratic reshuffle in Odisha, the state government assigned additional responsibilities to five IAS officers with immediate effect.

As per official notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department of Odisha Government, five IAS officers including three women officers -- Aboli Sunil Naravane, Dheenah Dastageer and Kirandeep Kaur Sahota -- were given additional charges of various government establishments.

As per the order, the 2015-batch Odisha-cadre IAS officer Aboli Sunil Naravane, currently the Director at Industries Department in Cuttack, has been given the additional charge of Managing Director, Odisha Small Industries Corporation, Cuttack and Managing Director, Odisha State Financial Corporation, Cuttack.

Similarly, Dheenah Dastageer, IAS(RR-2021), presently serving as the ADM in Rourkela, is allowed to remain in additional charge of Commissioner, Rourkela Municipal Corporation, CEO, Rourkela Smart City Ltd. and Secretary, Rourkela Development Authority.

Rehan Khatri, IAS(RR-2021), currently the Commissioner of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation, is allowed to remain in additional charge of Vice-Chairman, Sambalpur Development Authority.

Kirandeep Kaur Sahota, IAS(RR-2021), the Commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation, is allowed to remain in additional charge of Vice-Chairman, Cuttack Development Authority.

Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshirke, IAS(RR-2021), the Commissioner of Berhampur Municipal Corporation, has been assigned the additional charge of Vice-Chairman, Berhampur Development Authority.