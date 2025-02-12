Bhubaneswar: As many as five persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Odisha's Khordha and Nayagarh. On the other hand, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi's Public Rеlations Officеr (PRO) Bimal Roul was also injured in an accident in Bhubaneswar.

Three youths lost their lives after the motorcycle on which they were travelling crashed into a roadside mandap at Badhei Chhak on the Konark-Kakatpur road, late last night.

The mishap occurred around 1:45 AM when the three were travelling from Konark to Kakatpur on a motorcycle. The vehicle lost control and rammed into a mandap at Badhei Chhak, resulting in severe injuries to all three riders.

Local fire services personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the victims, who were immediately taken to Gop Hospital for treatment. However, two of them succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. The third victim was being shifted to Bhubaneswar when he died on the way.

The deceased have been identified as Deepak Mallick, Sagar Mallick, and Satyaprakash Sahu. All three were reportedly aged between 18 and 25 years.

Locals have raised concerns over frequent accidents at Badhei Chhak, alleging that no preventive measures have been taken despite repeated mishaps at the spot.

In another road mishap, a speeding car lost control and rammed into a roadside shop in the Itamati area of Nayagarh district, resulting in the death of two persons.

The two deceased are the car owner from Sagarugaon in Khordha and a pedestrian. Both died on the spot.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly fled the scene following the crash. Police arrived at the spot and launched an investigation into the incident.

On the other hand, a sand-laden truck collided with a car at AG Square in Bhubaneswar late last night, leaving Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi's Public Relations Officer (PRO) Bimal Roul injured.

The accident occurred around 1:30 AM when Roul was returning home. As he reached AG Square, the speeding truck rammed into the front of his car. The truck driver fled the scene immediately after the collision.

Fortunately, Roul escaped with minor injuries. Upon receiving information, the Capital Police reached the spot and took the damaged car to the station. Further investigation into the incident is underway.