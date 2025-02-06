Bhubaneswar: In a tragic mishap, as many as five migrant workers from Odisha sustained critical burn injuries in a cylinder blast in their house in Bengaluru. The incident came to light after a CCTV footage went viral on social media.

The victims were identified as Santosh Behera, Pabitra Sethy, Runa Sahu, Bipin Sethy and Sahadev Sethy. All youths were from Nuagaon village in Chikiti tehsil of Ganjam district in Odisha.

As per reports, the five of them had come to Bengaluru last month to work in a private company dealing with spare parts and were staying in a shared accommodation. They had returned home after a long day of work and had just started to cook dinner when the gas stove exploded. Such was the impact of the explosion that the roof of the house caved in and the blaze spread within minutes.

The video clip showed all the workers trying to save themselves and run for their lives as the fire engulfed the entire house. Neighbours rushed them to a nearby hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, families of the victims have appealed to the district administration to provide financial assistance and other help for the treatment and the safe return of the youths.