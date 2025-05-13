Cuttack: Five forest personnel from the Jaypatana Range in Kalahandi district have been arrested by Odisha Vigilance on charges of misappropriating Government funds under the Compensatory Afforestation Scheme.

Following an extensive investigation carried out by four Vigilance teams comprising 25 officers, it was revealed funds amounting to ₹79,54,635 had been fraudulently misused.

The inquiry involved detailed verification of plantation activities at several sites, including Champachuan-I, Champachuan-II, Khamarpadar Bald Hill, and two Assisted Natural Regeneration (ANR) sites at Khamarpadar under the Jaypatana Range. Investigators found significant shortfalls in plantation work, with clear evidence of fund misappropriation.

Per Vigilance officials, the accused diverted the plantation funds to multiple fictitious labour accounts. The money was then quickly withdrawn and siphoned off.

The five officials arrested in the case have been identified as:

Sairendri Bag, Deputy Ranger and In-charge of Jaypatana Range

Umesh Rout, Forester

Debraj Sunani, Forester

Ashok Kumar Sahu, Forest Guard

Lalit Naik, Forest Guard

All five allegedly falsified plantation records and failed to execute plantation work at the designated sites during the 2023–24 financial year.

A case has been registered under Koraput Vigilance P.S. Case No. 19 dated 12.05.2025 under multiple sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Further investigation is underway to determine, if additional individuals were involved in the scheme.