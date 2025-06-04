Rourkela: In a stern crackdown on industrial pollution, the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) has sealed five sponge iron plants in Kuanrmunda area of Odisha's Sundargarh district for repeatedly violating environmental norms.

The action came after the units allegedly continued polluting the local environment despite prior warnings and shutdown notices.

The units sealed are Swastik Ispat Pvt. Ltd., Khederia Ispat, Shakambhari, Thakur Prasad Sao Unit-1, and Thakur Prasad Sao Unit-2.

The action was taken as per a letter issued by the SPCB to the local administration on May 28. Acting on the directive, a joint team comprising regional pollution control officials, the district administration, police forces, and the Executive Magistrate of Kuanrmunda carried out the operation.

All operations in these plants were brought to a complete halt under the supervision of the district pollution control authorities.

Rourkela Regional Pollution Control Officer Anup Mallik said, “Those who continue to flout pollution norms will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against industries that do not comply with environmental regulations.”