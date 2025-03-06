Bhubaneswar: Air India Express is all set to operate daily flight services from Bhubaneswar to Port Blair and Ghaziabad with effect from March 30.

In this regard, Air India Express, which is the wholly owned subsidiary of Air India, has released complete schedule of flights on two new routes.

As per the schedule, Flight No. IX 1621 will depart Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad at 9.20 AM and arrive at Bhubaneswar airport at 11.45 am. In return, Flight No. IX 1624 will leave Bhubaneswar at 12.15 pm and reach Ghaziabad at 2.30 pm.

Similarly, Flight No. IX 1611's departure timing from Bhubaneswar airport to Veer Savarkar Airport in Port Blair is scheduled at 10.35 am. It is scheduled to arrive at Port Blair at 12.55 pm. The Flight No. IX 1612 is scheduled to take off from Port Blair at 1.25 pm and reach Bhubaneswar at 3.35 pm.