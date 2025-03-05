Bhubaneswar: The capital city of Odisha will be connected with two more domestic destinations—Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar—by air from March 30.

This was revealed by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) today.

The flight services from the Odisha capital to Ghaziabad and Port Blair will commence under the New Destination Policy of the state government.

The daily flight services from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in the city here to Hindon Airport at Ghaziabad and Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair scheduled to commence on March 30.

Air India Express will launch the daily flight services on the two new air routes.

The daily flight services to the two more domestic destinations will boost tourism, trade and commerce and economic growth, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

“Sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as new flights to Ghaziabad and Port Blair to take off shortly under the New Destination Policy—boosting tourism, trade and seamless connectivity,” said the Chief Minister in a Twitter (X) post.