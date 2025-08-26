Balasore/Bhadrak: Heavy rain in upper catchments and water release from Galudihi barrage triggered floods in the Subarnarekha and Baitarani rivers, leaving hundreds of villages in Balasore and Bhadrak districts marooned. Although water levels in both rivers have started receding since last night, thousands of people continue to suffer in flood-hit areas.

In Balasore district, over 104 villages under 27 panchayats of Jaleswar, Baliapal and Bhograi blocks have been affected by the Subarnarekha floods. Floodwaters have inundated 22 villages under seven panchayats in Jaleswar block, with Baiganbadiya, Paschimbad, Jhadapipal and Gadasahi in Baliapal being among the worst-hit. More than 30 villages under nine panchayats of the Baliapal block remain cut off from the outside world. Similarly, 52 villages under 11 panchayats of Bhograi block are also marooned.

The district administration has pressed 10 mechanised boats and five country boats into service for relief and rescue operations. Cooked food is being distributed in two panchayats, while over 1,200 people have been evacuated to safer locations. Dry food and cooked meals are also being supplied to several marooned villages in Bhograi.

Meanwhile, in Bhadrak district, the swelling Baitarani has inundated more than 72 villages under nine panchayats of Bhandaripokhari and Dhamnagar blocks.

In Bhandaripokhari block, around 30,000 people across 32 villages have been affected, with floodwaters submerging nearly 6,000 hectares of farmland. In Dhamnagar block, over 40,000 people in 45 villages are reeling under floods, while around 7,000 hectares of farmland remain submerged.

Though water levels are slowly receding, affected villagers continue to depend on country boats for movement, and relief operations are underway in the marooned pockets of both districts.