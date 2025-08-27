Bhubaneswar: The overall flood situation in Odisha showed signs of improvement today, with water levels in Subarnarekha and Baitarani basins receding below the danger mark. No fresh flood threat has been reported from other rivers across the state, informed Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department, Chandrasekhar Padhi.

He said that a breach in the embankment of Kani river, a tributary of Baitarani, had led to flooding in Dasarathpur area of Jajpur district. Repair work will be undertaken once the water level further recedes. The department is working in coordination with the district administration, and night patrolling is underway along vulnerable embankments.

Padhi further said that it would take some time for water to drain out from low-lying areas where inundation has occurred. Currently, the discharge from Hirakud reservoir stands at 98,000 cusecs through four gates, while Mahanadi at Mundali is releasing 3.31 lakh cusecs. At Rengali reservoir, water is being released through two gates into the Brahmani river, though one gate may soon be closed to regulate the flow, he said.

He also said that the water level in Baitarani river has already started to fall. The department is closely monitoring the situation, and further assessment will be made depending on rainfall in the coming days.