Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Water Resources Department has issued a flood alert across several districts as continuous rainfall has pushed major rivers close to or above danger levels. The Jalaka, Baitarani, and Brahmani rivers are among the most affected.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Engineer Chandrashekhar Padhi said the Jalaka River is flowing at 7.20 meters, breaching its danger mark of 6.5 meters. “We are coordinating with district administrations and will carry out evacuation and restoration operations wherever necessary,” Padhi said.

The Baitarani River is also rising steadily and has crossed the danger level, currently flowing at 38.22 meters. The situation is particularly concerning in Jajpur and Bhadrak districts, where some people have already been shifted to relief camps.

“We expect the floodwaters to affect Dhamnagar and nearby low-lying areas. Our teams are on alert and ready to respond,” Padhi added.

Informing about Hirakud Dam, Padhi said the upper Mahanadi catchment has received 35 mm of rain, pushing the water level from 609 to 610 feet in the last 24 hours. “We plan to open 20 gates to regulate inflow. Currently, there is no major flood threat in surrounding areas,” he clarified.

Meanwhile, the Subarnarekha River is flowing at 6.99 meters, still below the danger level. However, officials have cautioned that flooding could occur within the next 24 hours if rainfall continues.

“All district administrations have been alerted, and field teams are already deployed across vulnerable areas,” Padhi stated, assuring that the situation is under close watch.