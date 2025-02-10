Bhubaneswar: A flight training institute for NCC cadets will come up at the Jharsuguda airport. The decision was taken during a meeting between Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and NCC DG Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh at the Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar today.

Official sources said the Odisha Government has provisioned ₹1.5 Crore for setting up of a hangar at the airport as part of the establishment of the flight training institute.

Besides, another decision was taken to set up three skill training centres for NCC cadets of the State. These training centres will come up in Cuttack, Berhampur and Sambalpur.

The official sources added five acres each are already available in Cuttack and Berhampur for the training centres. Whereas, 10 acres will be provided to the NCC for the training centre in Sambalpur.

The Government also agreed to provide officials and staff for the establishment of NCC Group Headquarters in Koraput.

During the meeting, the Odisha Chief Minister said NCC is a prestigious organization of the country. NCC is cannot be compared to any other organization in mobilising students and youth to serve the country.

The Chief Minister directed officials to provide all kinds of support to NCC in expanding its presence in the State and take the goal of the organization further to serve the country.

NCC Director Colonel Sagar Mohanty and Higher Education Commissioner-cum-Principal Secretary Arvind Agarwal will coordinate on behalf of the NCC and the Odisha Government respectively. They will ensure that the decisions taken at the meeting are speedily executed.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Chief Minister’s ACS Nikunja Bihari Dhal and senior officials of NCC were also in attendance at the meeting.