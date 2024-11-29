Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah today inaugurated the 59th DGsP/IGsP Conference 2024 in Odisha capital here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair the proceedings on the 2nd and 3rd days of the Conference.

The conference, being held in a hybrid format, is attended by the Director Generals of Police (DGsP) and Inspector Generals of Police (IGsP) of all States/UTs and heads of the CAPFs/CPOs physically and by officers of various ranks from all states virtually.

The National Security Advisor, Ministers of State for Home and the Union Home Secretary also participated in the deliberations.

On this occasion, the Union Home Minister conferred Police Medals for Meritorious Service to officers of the Intelligence Bureau and released the Ministry of Home Affairs’ book on ‘Ranking of Police Stations 2024’. Shah also awarded trophies to the three best police stations.

In his inaugural address, Shah congratulated the police leadership for the smooth conduct of the General Elections-2024 and the seamless roll out of the three new Criminal Laws.

The Union Home Minister expressed satisfaction at the significant achievements leading to improvement in the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, North-East and Left-Wing Extremism affected states.

Shah said that the three new Criminal Laws have transformed the ethos of the criminal justice system of the country from punishment-oriented to justice-oriented. He emphasised that the spirit of the new laws is rooted in Indian tradition.

The Union Home Minister underscored the role of the security establishment in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 and becoming the third largest economy by the same year.

Shah said that the focus should be on emerging security challenges along the Eastern border, immigration and trends in urban policing. He called for taking initiative towards zero-tolerance strategy plan and zero tolerance action to implement zero tolerance policy.

During the next two days of the conference, top brass of police leadership of the country would chalk out a roadmap to counter existing and emerging national security challenges, including LWE, coastal security, narcotics, cyber crime and economic security.

The progress in implementation of the new Criminal Laws and initiatives and best practices in policing would also be reviewed during the next two days.