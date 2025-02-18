Bhubaneswar: Forest land has increased in Odisha in last two decades by over 4,000 sq km as per the Forest Survey of India report, informed Minister of State for Forest, Environment & Climate Change Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia here in the Assembly today. He also stated that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of Government of India has approved diversion of around 39,084 hectare forest land for over 400 developmental projects in the last two decades.

Khuntia's information was in response to a query by BJP MLA Amarendra Das regarding extent of Odisha's forest land in last 20 years and diversion of the same towards development purposes in the corresponding period. "How much forest land did Odisha possess two decades back and how much is the present coverage? How much forest land has been diverted for projects to companies and individuals?" Das asked while seeking data on the same.

Replying to the same, the Minister shared that the Dehradun-based Forest Survey of India conducts satellite-based survey of areas under forest cover, once in two years. As per the 2003 report, Odisha had 48,366 sq km. forest land while the latest India State of Forest Report revealed that the State had 52,433.56 sq km forest land.

He further added that in last 20 years, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has diverted 39,084.830 hectare of forest land for 427 projects as per provisions laid out under the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Act, 1980.

As per the data furnished by the Minister regarding forest land usage for development purposes between 2005-2024, maximum forest land diversion for projects was seen in the year 2023 (3,920.022 ha for 38 projects).