Bhubaneswar: The Forest Department officials have stepped up efforts to bring tigress Zeenat back to Odisha's Similipal.

The three-year-old tigress had been translocated to Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra on November 14.

The tigress had been released to the wild on November 25 following her brief stay at a soft enclosure at the STR.

The big cat had strayed into forests in Jharkhand from Similipal a few days ago.

Since her release to the wild, the officials of the Forest department have been constantly tracking Zeenat’s movement through signals from its radio collar.

The big cat reached a forest near Sidho-Kanho Chowk in Chiabandi under Bhatkunda Panchayat of Chakulia range in Jharkhand by crossing a railway track today morning.

The Forest Department officials from Odisha and neighbouring Jharkhand have tracked its location and launched an operation to capture it.

The officials have transported three buffaloes to the forest as part of their efforts to capture the tigress.

A special cage attached to a vehicle has been kept ready to relocate the big cat.

The authorities in Jharkhand have deployed police personnel near the forest to avoid any untoward incident.

“The operation is underway to rescue the tigress. We are optimistic about the success of the rescue operation,” said Chakulia Forest Range Officer Digvijay Singh.