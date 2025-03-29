Rayagada: A forester was arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a 12-year-old girl in Odisha. The incident was reported from Kenduguda under Padmapur Tehsil in Rayagada district.

Narsingha Satapathy, the forester, is posted in Kenduguda section under the Gudari forest range.

According to report, the 59-year-old forest official allured the minor girl into his residence with chocolates and notebooks while she was returning from school at around 11 am on Friday. The girl's sister, who was with her, rushed to inform her family suspecting the official's evil intention.

Acting swiftly, the family and villagers rushed to rescue the victim.

They reportedly confronted and assaulted the official and later handed him over to Padmapur police.

The police arrested the official and registered a case against him on the basis of allegations. He will be forwarded to a local court in Gunupur.

The victim's family alleged that the forester tried to entice her with chocolates and notebooks. When she refused to receive those, he dragged her into his room and attempted to rape her.