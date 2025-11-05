Bhubaneswar: A Forester was killed and three others, including two officials of the Forest Department, were critically injured in a road mishap in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district today.

The deceased has been identified as Gupta Prasad Mohanty, the Forester of Jharigaon Range in Nabarangpur. The injured are Tanuj Kumar Parichha, another Forester of Jharigaon Range, his Umerkote Range counterpart Kamakhya Prasad Singhdeo and the driver of a pick-up van.

The officials were on their way to attend a training programme

The mishap took place on the Bharatmala road, connecting Visakhapatnam to Raipur, near Dengaguda Square under Papadahandi block in the afternoon.

As per reports, the three officials were travelling in a car to reach G. Udayagiri in Kandhamal district for a training progamme of the Forest Department. A speeding pick-up van hit their car from the front. Mohanty died on the spot, reports said.

The locals rescued the three injured persons and rushed them to the Nabarangpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). Later, the two injured Foresters were shifted to a hospital in Visakhapatnam as their condition deteriorated.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and launched a probe into the mishap.