Hindol: A forester of Hindol range was shot dead allegedly by poachers during a crackdown in wee hours today in Odisha's Dhenkanal district.

The deceased has been identified as Prahallad Pradhan. The incident sent shockwave across the state.

The incident occurred at around 3 am when a 13-member forest team comprising Prahallad Pradhan rushed near Sarasinga village in Hindol to conduct a raid acting on an input of poaching inside the forest.

The forest officials launched crackdown against criminals while 4 poachers were distributing meat among themselves following poaching in a forest under Hindol forest range. Upon seeing the forest officials, the poachers suddenly opened fire at the team. The forester was shot in his abdomen following which he was immediately taken to Hindol government hospital. After his condition worsened, he was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Angul, where he was declared dead.

The forest officials nabbed three poachers, while the fourth accused managed to escape. The accused persons have been currently in the police custody in Hindol.