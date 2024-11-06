Bhubaneswar: Days after resigning from the BJD, former Bari MLA Sunanda Das today joined the BJP along with her supporters at the party office here.

She joined the saffron party in the presence of State BJP President Manmohan Samal.

Das had recently quit the BJD, alleging that officers were deciding tickets for the regional party in the 2024 elections.

She also said that the BJD would have won the polls if party supremo Naveen Patnaik had taken control of ticket distribution.

Das had successfully contested the 2019 elections from the Bari constituency as a BJD candidate.

However, the party denied her ticket in the last elections.