Bhubaneswar: Former Bhubaneswar Central MLA Bijaya Kumar Mohanty passed away, today. He was declared dead at the Capital Hospital here. He was 60.

As per reports, he was suffering from prolonged illness. Mohanty was found unconscious in the morning and rushed to Capital Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Hospital authorities said his body will be sent for post-mortem.

"After he was brought in, doctors conducted a physical examination and an ECG before confirming his death. We will inform the police as per protocol, and a postmortem will be conducted," said Capital Hospital Superintendent Dhananjay Dash.

Mohanty had successfully contested the 2009 and 2014 Odisha Assembly Elections from Bhubaneswar Central constituency as a BJD candidate.

Political leaders cutting across party lines condoled the demise of Mohanty.