Bhubaneswar: The state government has appointed former Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena as the chairperson of Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC).

The Energy Department of the state government today issued a notification in this regard.

Jena, a 1989-batch IAS officer, had been appointed as the Chief Secretary of Odisha on February 26, 2023.

He had retired from service on June 30, 2024.

The post of OERC chairperson was lying vacant following the resignation of incumbent Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, also a former Chief Secretary, in November, 2023.

Notably, OERC is a quasi-judicial body and it regulates power tariff in the state. Besides, it promotes competition, efficiency and economy in the power sector.