Bhubaneswar: The state government has suspended Santoshini Dash, the Jailor-cum-Superintendent of Kantabanji Sub-Jail in Odisha’s Balangir district, with immediate effect.

The Director General (DG) of Prisons and Correctional Services in Odisha, Susanta Kumar Nath, today issued an order in this regard.

The Director General of Prisons placed Dash under suspension by exercising the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-rule (1) of Rule-12 of the Orissa Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1962.

“A disciplinary proceeding against the Jailor-cum-Superintendent of Kantabanji Sub-Jail is contemplated for dereliction of duty and grave misconduct,” read the office order issued by the Director General of Prisons.

As per the order, the office of the Senior Superintendent, Sambalpur Circle Jail, will be the headquarters for Dash during her suspension period.

Besides, Dash cannot leave the headquarters without obtaining the permission of the competent authority.

It is worth mentioning here that Dash was earlier working as the Jailor of Choudwar Circle Jail in Cuttack district.

She had been shifted to Kantabanji Sub-Jail following the escape of two undertrial prisoners (UTPs) from Choudwar Jail on October 3.