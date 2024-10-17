Bhubaneswar: Former Kendrapara MP Prabhat Samantaray passed away at a private hospital in Odisha capital, late last night. He was 75.

As per reports, Samantaray breathed his last at around 1.34 am while undergoing treatment at the Manipal Hospital in the city.

Family sources said he suffered a brain stroke, leading to his demise.

Samantaray was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1998 and 1999 elections as he had successfully contested the polls as a BJD candidate.

Political leaders cutting across party lines condoled the demise of Samantaray.