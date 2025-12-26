Bhubaneswar: Former Korei MLA Sanchita Mohanty passed away on Friday after a prolonged illness. She breathed her last at her residence in Bhubaneswar, reports said.

Mohanty had been unwell for a long time and was recently admitted to a hospital for treatment. Despite medical care, her health did not improve.

She was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly in 2004 after winning the Assembly election from the Korei constituency as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate. She served as the MLA from 2004 to 2009.

Leaders from different political parties and residents of her constituency expressed grief over her demise, remembering her as a dedicated public representative who worked for local development during her tenure.