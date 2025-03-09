Bhubaneswar: Former MLA and senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Ananta Das passed away in the early hours of Sunday at his residence in Bhubaneswar. He was 85 and had been suffering from age-related ailments for a prolonged period, family sources said.

Das, a four-time MLA from the Bhograi constituency, was a prominent figure in Odisha politics. He was elected to the State Legislative Assembly in 2004, 2009, 2014, and 2019 as a BJD candidate.

Over the years, he held several key positions in the Naveen Patnaik-led government, including Industries Minister, Higher Education Minister, Chief Whip of the government, and Chairman of the Balasore District Planning Board.

Born on August 28, 1940, in Kurutia village of Bhograi block in Balasore district, Das dedicated his political career to the development of his constituency and the state.

Leaders cutting across party lines expressed grief over the demise of Das.