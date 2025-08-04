Bhubaneswar: The mortal remains of Dr. Subas Pani, former Chief Secretary of Odisha and a distinguished civil servant, were consigned to flames at Satyanagar crematorium in Bhubaneswar.

Dr. Pani breathed his last at the age of 76 and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo expressed grief over the demise of Dr. Pani.

"I am deeply saddened and heartbroken to hear about the demise of Subas Pani, the former Chief Secretary of the Odisha Government, a distinguished researcher of Jagannath culture, and a writer. His passing is an irreparable loss for all of us. I express my condolences to the bereaved family and pray to Lord Jagannath for the peace of the departed soul. Om Shanti," the CM said in a statement.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Subas Pani, a renowned author, translator, composer, and creative visionary whose scholarship on Jayadeva’s Geetagovinda enriched India’s cultural heritage. A distinguished civil servant, he served with grace and intellect as Chief Secretary to the Government of Odisha and Secretary to the Government of India. His legacy spans literature, governance, and the arts, each marked by depth, dignity, and devotion. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath bless his soul to find eternal peace," said Singh Deo.

A 1972-batch IAS officer, Dr. Pani had an illustrious career spanning decades, holding several key positions in both the Odisha Government and the Central Government. He served as Chief Secretary of Odisha, Deputy Election Commissioner of the Election Commission of India, Secretary of Rural Development and Land Resources, and later as Secretary in the Planning Commission.

Widely respected for his expertise in systems, IT, industry, infrastructure, trade promotion, and electoral processes, Dr. Pani was instrumental in establishing the Bhubaneswar Software Technology Park. He also played a pivotal role in conducting three national elections in 1996, 1998, and 1999, as well as numerous state assembly polls.

An academic and cultural enthusiast, Dr. Pani held a PhD on Jayadeva’s Sri Geetagovinda and has authored several books and articles. His musical rendition 'Sampoorna Geetagovinda', released as a set of five CDs by Saregama in 2008, gained widespread acclaim.

Dr. Pani was closely associated with cultural heritage and was a life member of both the Computer Society of India (CSI), which awarded him its prestigious fellowship in 2009, and the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH). He also curated major festivals including Kumar Utsav (Jeypore), Mukteswar Dance Festival (Bhubaneswar), Srikhetra Utsav (Puri), and Ashtapadi Festival (Delhi), among others.

A familiar face on national television, Dr. Pani was a regular commentator for the live telecast of the Ratha Yatra festival from Puri on Doordarshan's national and international channels.