Bhubaneswar: Former Director General of Odisha Police, Prakash Mishra, has been appointed as the advisor to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Mishra has been given Cabinet rank. “Prakash Mishra, a retired IPS officer, has been appointed as the advisor to the Chief Minister in the rank of Cabinet Minister,” said a notification issued by the General Administration Department today.

A 1977-batch IPS officer, Mishra was the DGP of Odisha from 2012 to 14. Before his retirement, the Odisha cadre IPS officer had served as the Director General (DG) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from 2014 to 2016.

He had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha in 2019.

The former IPS officer had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Cuttack constituency on a BJP ticket.