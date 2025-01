Cuttack: Former Odisha DMET and Retired Principal and Dean of the SCB Medical College Dr. Gopal Kar passed away after he suffered heart attack at his residence at Telenga Bazar here today. He was 80.

Dr. Kar was the former member secretary of Odisha State Mental Health Authority and President of Indian Psychiatric Society.

He is survived by wife Gayatri Devi, a well-known litterateur and editor, and three sons including Dr. Samrat Kar, a Psychiatrist