Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Minister and Speaker of the State Assembly, Bibhuti Bhusan Singh Mardaraj, passed away late Wednesday night while undergoing treatment for cardiac-related complications at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was 70.

Mardaraj, the titular king of Khandpada Gada, was a respected figure in Odisha’s political landscape. A three-time MLA, he was elected to the Odisha Assembly in 1980, 1985, and 1995 from the Khandapada constituency.

During his political career, he held key roles, including those of a Minister and the Speaker of the House.

Political leaders cutting across party lines consoled the demise of Mardaraj.