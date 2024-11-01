Bhubaneswar: Senior BJP leader and former minister Samir Dey has been admitted to a private hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack city.

Dey is suffering from kidney infection and he has been undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the private hospital in CDA area of the Silver City for the last five days.

The veteran BJP leader had been elected to Odisha Assembly thrice from Cuttack seat in between 1995 and 2004.

He had also served as a minister in the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition governments in Odisha from 2000 to 2009.

Dey was the Urban Development Minister in Odisha from 2000 to 2004 and Higher Education Minister from 2004 to 2009.