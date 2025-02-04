Bargarh/Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former Odisha Minister Susanta Singh was hospitalised in Bhubaneswar after his health condition deteriorated today.

The former Bhatli MLA was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment.

According to reports, the ailing BJD leader was initially admitted to a hospital in Bargarh. After his condition worsened, he was shifted to Bhubaneswar in an ambulance from Bargarh for treatment.

He is under treatment and condition slightly improved, informed one of his family members Santosh Singh.

Accompanied by other senior leaders, BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik met the party member at the hospital today.

In 2024 Assembly election, Susanta Singh had contested from Bhatli Assembly Constituency. He lost to BJP's Irasis Acharya with a margin of 27,892 votes in the poll.