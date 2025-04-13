Jajpur: Miscreants allegedly attacked a vehicle carrying former Odisha MLA Pranab Balabantaray at Aruha locality in Dharmasala tehsil in Odisha's Jajpur district.

The incident occurred while the former Dharmasala legislator was travelling in his SUV to attend a religious ceremony dedicated to Maa Hingula.

According to allegations, the goons by direction of Independent MLA Himanshu Sahoo attacked the vehicle of the BJD leader with sticks and fatal weapons.

Pranab Kumar Balabantaray, currently in-charge of Youth and Student Wings of the BJD, is the son of BJD leader late Kalpataru Das. He was elected to Odisha Legislative Assembly twice from Dharmasala Assembly Constituency in 2014 and 2019 elections.