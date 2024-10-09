Bhawanipatna: Former MP and veteran leader from Odisha's Kalahandi district Dhaneswar Majhi passed away today while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kesinga. He was 84.

The five times MLA from Kesinga and Narla constituencies reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest during treatment. Majhi was MLA from Kesinga constituency from 2000-2004 and then 2004-2009. He was Narla MLA from 1971-74, 1974-77 and 2014-2019.

Majhi was Rajya Sabha member from 1978-84, representing Odisha in the Upper House as a member of Janata Party. The senior leader was a member of Swatantra Pary, Janata Party, BJD and then BJP across his political career. He quit BJD and joined BJP in March 2024 before the General Elections.

After joining the saffron party, Majhi had lambasted the BJD for becoming a roadblack in the State's development and reposed his faith in the Modi Government.