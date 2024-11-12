Rayagada: Former Rajya Sabha Member N. Bhaskar Rao is in trouble as a court has issued non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the leader for arrest in a murder case.

Hearing a protest petition filed by Jagannath Manangi, the Rayagada Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Barsha Das has issued the NBW for the arrest of Bhaskar Rao and five others.

Jagannath Manangi is the younger brother of BJD leader Bhagirathi Manangi who was murdered in December 2010.

Bhagirathi’s half-burnt body with a stone tied was recovered by the police from a river. Alleging murder, his family had filed a case in the court.

The then Odisha Government had ordered a Crime Branch probe into the case. However, no progress in the investigation was seen in more than 13 years.

In February this year, the deceased’s brother had filed another petition in the SDJM court.

Samuel Tandi, the petitioner's counsel said the court has issued the NBWs on basis of evidence and statements of the witnesses. The case has been filed under Section 302, 201, 34 of IPC, he added.

This will put Bhaskar Rao in a difficult situation, who is at present the Biju Janata Dal’s Rayagada District President.